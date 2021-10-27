Tube Investments posts Rs 121 crore net profit for Q2

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Diversified products company Tube Investments of India Ltd, part of the Murugappa group, on Wednesday said it closed the second quarter with a net profit of Rs 121.42 crore.



In a regulatory filing, Tube Investments said it had logged a net profit of Rs 121.42 crore and a total income of Rs 1,676.35 crore for the second quarter.



For the previous year's corresponding period, the company had earned a net profit of Rs 95.93 crore on a total income of Rs 1,094.93 crore.



Tube Investments makes cold rolled steel strips, precision steel tubes, automotive/ industrial chains, roll-formed car door frames, cold rolled formed sections for railway wagons and passenger coaches, bicycles, fitness equipment and others.



The company will also be rolling out electric three-wheelers.



