Tsunami warning issued after 7.3-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, Dec 14 (IANS) A tsunami warning was issued on Tuesday after a massive earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, according to authorities.



The authorities from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency confirmed that the temblor had the potential to trigger tsunami waves, Xinhua news reported.



The quake struck at 10.20 local time, with the epicentre at 113 km northeast of Larantuka sub-district of East Flores district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, the agency added.



Details on damages or casualties/injuries were awaited.



--IANS

ksk/









