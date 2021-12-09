TSRTC asks employees to travel by buses every Thursday

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has directed all its officers and employees working in administrative offices to travel by its buses every Thursday.



All the officers and employees will travel only by TSRTC buses to their place of work and back, announced the state-owned transport body. The new initiative 'Bus Day' is aimed at enhancing the quality of the services by taking feedback from the passengers.



TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar on Thursday travelled by TSRTC bus in Hyderabad from Telephone Bhavan bus stop to his office. He interacted with the passengers and took feedback and suggestions from them.



Sajjanar, a Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, also enquired about the availability of buses, punctuality, and behaviour of the crew.



He boarded an ordinary service bus of Mehdipatnam depot and alighted at Bus Bhavan, RTC Crossroads.



During his journey, he interacted with the passengers aboard and took feedback about cleanliness, upkeep, and also cargo services.



He requested all the general public to travel in TSRTC buses for a safe and hassle-free journey, and also as it is a cheaper mode of transport. Travelling in TSRTC buses is good for the environment as there will be less pollution. After alighting, he thanked the TSRTC bus crew for their good driving habits and courteous behaviour towards the commuters.



Ever since taking over as TSRTC MD three months ago, Sajjanar has been making efforts to improve services and encourage people to travel by TSRTC buses.



He travelled by city buses on a few occasions, interacted with passengers and also made surprise visits to shops at bus stations following public complaints about the shops selling the eatables and other items at exorbitant prices.



--IANS

ms/pgh











