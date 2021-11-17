T.S. Singhdeo meets Sonia Gandhi, sparks buzz

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Days after Congress president Sonia Gandhi met Sachin Pilot to resolve crisis in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo on Wednesday called on Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10, Janpath in Delhi.



After having a brief chat with Sonia Gandhi, Singhdeo returned to Raipur, where he said, the Congress president is meeting leaders of different states.



"I don't have anything to say on it, whenever there will be something, I will let you know," he added.



Though it has not been clear what transpired between the leaders as both are tightlipped, but sources say that Singhdeo presented his viewpoint on the issue of rotational chief minister to the leadership.



The issue of leadership change in the state is rife with both the camps of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the Singhdeo have been showing their strength with Baghel parading his supporting MLAs in Delhi.



However, supporters of Singhdeo have been pushing for a change of guard since incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed 2.5 years in office. Suspense still looms on the issue of rotational chief minister as there is no clarity from the top leadership of the Congress party.



Singhdeo who is pushing on the formula of rotational chief minister is maintaining a line that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be accepted.



--IANS

