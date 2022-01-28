Trupti Khamkar: We have 'desified' a western concept in 'Zombivali'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Trupti Khamkar, who plays a pivotal role in the new Marathi film 'Zombivali', says even though the concept of zombie films has not been explored in India, the makers have attempted to explore the concept in the Indian context to make it relatable for the audience.



Talking about the film, Trupti told IANS: "I think overall the concept of a zombie story and films are very western and perhaps that is why it has not been explored in Indian cinema. I cannot recall my introduction to the zombie idea in any film other than 'Go Goa Gone'. It was a challenge therefore to make it relatable to the Marathi audience.



"But now we have made it so 'desi' a story that it has become a zom-com. I do not know if any such expression exists. if it does not, I am sure people will start using it after seeing the film."



The actress had earlier worked in shows such as 'Girgit' and films like 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Gadhedo: Donkey', 'The White Tiger' and 'Beecham House'.



'Zombivali' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and has Trupti playing the character of a house help named Malti.



In her conversation with IANS, Trupti said: "Even though people know me for my portrayal of 'kaamwali bai' in the past, Aditya had not seen any of my previous work. So, when he saw me in his office, he wondered aloud if I would be able to look the part. Of course, when we started talking and I showed him some of my earlier characters, he was convinced that I was just right for the part."



The actress noted: "I think even though the character of Malti is that of a house help, she is not a random comic relief in the narrative. Yes, she comes from an underprivileged background, but we just cannot deny the contribution of that section of people in our daily lives. Eventually in the story, how she deals with the zombies is where the twist comes."



'Zombivali' also features Vaidehi Parshurami, Janaki Pathak, Lalit Prabhakar and Sharat Sonu in lead roles.



