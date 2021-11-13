Trupti Khamkar to be seen in first-ever Marathi zombie film

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Trupti Khamkar is one actress who surprises audiences with her unique choice of projects. The recently released thriller web series 'Girgit' opened a barrage of appreciation for the actress.



Following the amazing response to the series, Trupti will be next seen in the first Marathi zombie film titled 'Zombivli'.



The film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Yoodle films also stars Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vadehi Parashurami. The film is a horror comedy which tells a unique story, where Trupti plays Malti, a character who is confident and strong.



When quizzed about her part in the film, the actress said, "I can't reveal much but it's a very sweet character which you have probably seen me play multiple times. But I chose this role because the character itself is very powerful, it calls out for women empowerment and it stands for itself; something which is a much needed thought for women in our society."



The actress recently attended the film's tech screening, commenting on the same, she said, "The tech screening was fantastic. I'm sure the audience will love the film. There will be many changes musically and technically before it goes on screen."



--IANS

aa/kr