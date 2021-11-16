Trupti Khamkar on 'Zombivli': The zombie film kept us sane

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The makers of 'Zombivli' recently announced the film's release date. The first which opens a new genre of zombie films in Marathi cinema brings together different elements of horror and comedy.



Trupti Khamkar, who plays a pivotal role in the film recently opened up about the idea behind the film, her character and the experience of shooting in the middle of the pandemic.



Talking about the essence of the film, the actress told IANS, "Zombie films are usually gory, scary with a lot of violence but with this film, it's just not that. We've got a U/A certificate so the children can watch it. It is a zombie thriller but a comedy at the same time. It will keep you at the edge of the seat but, at the same time will not scare you. One can easily go home with a jolly mood after watching the film".



Shedding the light on her character, she says, "I'm playing the character of Malti, who is a house help and lives in the slums next to the society which is under threat of zombies. She is a very powerful and self-made woman and she is one of the few people who are in the whole process of fighting with zombies and dealing with the situation."



She adds, "You may have seen me a lot of times playing house helps in sarees but, this one is a little different, this is more powerful, more enterprising, more of a woman of substance and she has some scenes where you feel 'wow! this is amazing'".



The team shot during the first wave of the pandemic but the experience was simply amazing for the entire crew, as Trupti states, "My experience of shooting was fantastic because it just felt like a family. I have worked with Lalit earlier, Amey I've known through theatre for the longest time, Vadehi is somebody who was new to me but we clicked like sisters on day one. Aditya is a very loving director. Food was the thing that bonded us together, we would have our vanity doors open and it would be a party all the time."



"Of course, we worked hard. We still meet and bond over food. It was a joyful ride, we worked 18 hours, 20 hours or even 22 hours at times. We shot in the middle of the pandemic in August 202,0 in Latur. But fortunately, we took all the care that was needed in Covid situation, none of us was ever positive. It has been an experience of a lifetime. The zombie film kept us sane (laughs)", the actress concludes.



'Zombivli', a comedy horror directed by Aditya Sarpotdar also stars Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parshurami and Amey Wagh and is all set to release on February 4, 2022.



--IANS

aa/kr

