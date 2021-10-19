Trump's presidential website hacked, defaced: Report

New York, Oct 19 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump's presidential website was hacked and defaced, media reports said.



According to Newsweek, website visitors were brought to a page that had been taken over by Turkish hacktivist group RootAyyildiz on Monday morning.



"Do not be like those who forgot Allah, so Ally made them forget themselves. Here they really went astray," the site read.



The message was also written in Turkish.



Links to the hackers' Instagram and Facebook accounts were also listed on the webpage.



The report mentioned that RootAyyildiz has claimed responsibility for a number of other cyberattacks targeting politicians around the world.



A declassified report released by the National Intelligence Council in March listed the group's hack on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign website, which lasted more than a day.



"In November, hackers promoting Turkish nationalist themes breached and defaced a website previously established for a candidate in the US presidential campaign, according to US cybersecurity press," the NIC stated in the report.



Biden's website displayed a message in Turkish with the country's flag and a photo of the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Abdul Hamid II.



Trump's "about" section of his website was also hacked back in October 2020, the report said.



The page was replaced with one that claimed the site had been "seized" and listed a series of allegations claiming his administration was responsible for the coronavirus pandemic and foreign interference in the 2020 elections.



--IANS

