TRPs look good for 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' grand finale

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (IANS) The grand finale of the reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 5' garnered decent ratings on TRP, although it fell short of the previous season's finale, according to reports.



The ratings of the four-and-a-half-hour-long episode are out. According to BARC, Star MAA has got 18.4 (SD+HD) TVR Ratings for the Grand finale.



While the TRP ratings indicate some impressive numbers in the Urban category, the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', as indicated by the TRP chart, doesn't draw higher ratings than those of seasons 3 and 4.



India's top stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appeared in the show's grand finale along with director SS Rajamouli and the 'Brahmastra' team.



Also, the 'Pushpa' team- Rashmilka Mandanna, Devi Sri Prasad, and Sukumar were present to promote their movie, as well as take the show forward.



The event had Nani and his 'Shyam Singha Roy' co-actors Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as well. With Nagarjuna as the host, the season had ended on a high note.



The makers of 'Bigg Boss' have announced the OTT version of the reality show, which is likely to begin in February 2022.



