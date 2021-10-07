Triton team meets Telangana minister over land for proposed plant

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) Officials from the Triton Electric Vehicle on Thursday met Telangana's Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao to take the discussion forward for setting up a world-class EV manufacturing facility in state with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore.



The Triton team comprising CEO and Chairman Himanshu Patel, India Development Head Mohammad Mansoor and Triton associate Akbar Rasheed met the minister, in the presence of Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director Automotive Gopalakrishnan.



The meeting took place a day after a Triton team visited the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.



According to an official release, at the minister's insistence, the Triton team was taken to the site at NIMZ Zaheerabad in a chopper and the plots were physically inspected.



The vice-chairman and managing director of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Narasimha Reddy, also accompanied the Triton team during the site visit. Further land related procedures will ensue shortly.



Triton is looking to construct its facility and get the products out at the earliest to reduce carbon footprints in the transportation space, said the statement.



The Telangana government and Triton EV had signed an MoU on June 24, 2021. According to the MoU, Triton has agreed to set up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles in the state.



The industrial park layout of NIMZ Zaheerabad was discussed in detail virtually and few plots were identified.



It was then announced that the project will employ more than 25,000 people and manufacture 50,000 vehicles over the first five years, including semi-trucks, sedans, luxury SUVs, and rickshaws.



--IANS

ms/arm