Tripura's image being tarnished by certain people: Dy CM

Agartala, Nov 13 (IANS) Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday said "there are deliberate attempts by certain quarters" to tarnish the state's image, while condemning the stone pelting incidents in Maharashtra in the name of Tripura.



"No mosque was burnt in Tripura. The state is being discredited by circulating pictures of other countries," Dev Varma said, claiming Tripura was being defamed by spreading rumours about the state.



"Attempts are being made to destroy peace and harmony in Tripura. A section is trying to enter Tripura (politics) through the back door," he told the media and clarified that Tripura has a history of inter-religious harmony.



The Deputy Chief Minister said that in two-three cities of Maharashtra, stones were pelted in the name of Tripura on Friday.



However, in Tripura, both Hindu and Muslim communities are in harmony.



According to him, some people from outside are trying to ruin the environment of Tripura.



Claiming that the culture of Tripura is being tarnished, he said: "The Tripura government is vehemently condemning that motive. A section of people are trying to get in through the back door. They are the ones who are trying to destroy the peace and harmony of he state."



He said that "criticisms are always acceptable, but let that criticism be positive, and there is a conspiracy going on in Tripura now".



"The government would not tolerate any conspiracy against Tripura. Strict legal action will be taken against the conspirators. Inter-religious harmony was the main and only goal of the government in Tripura. Because, we wish for Eid and buy cakes for Christmas," the Deputy Chief Minister said.



--IANS

