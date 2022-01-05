Tripura Trinamool leader dies months after alleged attack by BJP workers

Agartala, Jan 5 (IANS) A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Tripura, Mujibur Islam Majumdar, succumbed to his injuries at the SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he was shifted there for treatment following an alleged attack by BJP workers in August last year.



The BJP has denied Trinamool's accusation of having any role to play in the death of Majumdar.



The Trinamool said in a statement that Mazumdar, 56, was brutally attacked by BJP workers and goons at Badarghat in western Tripura when he took part in Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's foundation day event on August 28 last year.



Subsequently, Majumdar, the younger brother of a BJP state committee member, was shifted to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment. He passed away on Wednesday morning, the statement said.



The Trinamool alleged that there is absolutely no law and order in Tripura and the state has slipped into its darkest days under BJP's misrule.



"We demand justice for Mazumdar," the statement added.



The slain Trinamool leader's family sources said that Majumdar suffered multiple fractures in his hands and legs during the August attack.



Majumdar, a former President of the Tripura unit of NSUI, had joined the Trinamool last year along with several other Congress leaders.



The death of Majumdar has triggered strong reaction from Trinamool, which demanded action against the attackers.



Tripura Trinamool chief Subal Bhowmik demanded exemplary punishment to the accused who had assaulted Majumdar.



However, the ruling BJP strongly denied Trinamool's accusations.



BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that his party workers were in no way involved in the attack on Majumdar, who, he claimed, was assaulted due to the internal feud in Trinamool.



