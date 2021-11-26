Tripura polls: Kapil Sibal tells SC 'There is complete mayhem, no CAPF'

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Friday sought Supreme Court's immediate intervention in connection with Tripura municipal election, claiming that violence in the state is continuing.



Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud. He submitted that news reports are claiming that the top court's order, to conduct free and fair election in Tripura, has been violated. He added, "Candidates were not allowed to enter the booths! No 2 constables, no 2 battalions of CAPF were provided! There is complete mayhem! Please take this up in the afternoon today! What has transpired is horrendous! We have photos of people on the ground showing that the SC order was not followed".



Sibal emphasised that it is a very serious matter and urged the top court to hear the matter either on Friday or Saturday. Justice Chandrachud said that the bench has a very tight schedule today. He added, "Let me look at it over lunch and discuss with my brothers since the bench composition was also different".



The top court on Thursday directed the Centre to deploy two additional companies of central paramilitary forces in Tripura as expeditiously as possible for municipal elections being held in the day.



A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said: "We direct the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to provide additional two companies of any CAPF as expeditiously as possible having due regard to the fact that polling has already commenced and in order to secure the polling booths so that polling can take place without any disturbance or dislocation."



The top court was hearing a contempt plea by the Trinamool Congress and others claiming that the law-and-order situation is worsening in the state, as the date for local body elections draws closer and the government authorities have not followed the top court's direction on security arrangements.



