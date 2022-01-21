Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya celebrate 50th Statehood Day

Agartala/Imphal/Shillong, Jan 21 (IANS) Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on Friday separately celebrated their 50th Statehood Day through numerous colourful and a mega functions.



President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP President J.P. Nadda and several Union ministers and Chief Ministers of the neighbouring northeastern states greeted the people on the occasion.



"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future," the President said on Twitter.



Congratulating the people of the three states, the Vice-President said: "My heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their state foundation day today. These states are known for their captivating beauty, diverse flora-fauna, rich cultural heritage and hard working people."



In his recorded speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the development of the three northeastern states and envisaged their future growth.



Taking to twitter, Modi said: "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development. Praying for their constant progress."



Shah in his virtual speech from Delhi addressed the Tripura statehood day function and showcased how the princely state developed itself in various sectors. "On the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various connectivity projects including railway links with Bangladesh and developing several National Highways are being executed on a priority basis," the home minister said.



The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged into the Indian Union in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state on the same day.



All the three northeastern states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971. All the three northeastern states have taken a series of programmes to celebrate the day and announced a slew of welfare programmes and various plans to develop these states in future. While BJP-ruled Manipur is now gearing up for the February 27 and March 3 elections to the 60-member Assembly, another saffron party ruled state Tripura along with Meghalaya would go to crucial polls in February next year.



