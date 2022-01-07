Tripura: Book attackers of late Trinamool leader for murder, says dissident BJP MLA

Agartala, Jan 7 (IANS) Dissident BJP MLA and former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman on Friday demanded to implicate IPC Section 302 (murder) against the miscreants who attacked Trinamool Congress leader Mujibur Islam Majumdar in August last year.



Majumdar, who was undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital in Kolkata, passed away on Wednesday.



After visiting the family members of Majumdar at Badarghat near here, Barman, who is a strong critic of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, demanded that Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code must be implicated against the attackers as Majumdar, according the BJP legislator, was murdered.



"After severely attacking Majumdar on August 28 last year, the attackers pinned him down and kicked on his chest. I knew him (Majumdar) since my childhood," said Barman, who was accompanied by another dissident BJP MLA, Ashis Kumar Saha.



He said that Majumdar suffered multiple fractures in his hands and legs during the attack.



The Trinamool Congress had alleged in a statement that Majumdar, 56, was brutally attacked by BJP workers and goons at Badarghat in western Tripura where he had gone to took part in the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's foundation day event on August 28 last year.



Subsequently, Majumdar, the younger brother of a BJP state committee member, was shifted to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment. He passed away on Wednesday morning, the statement had said.



"We demand justice for Majumdar," the statement added.



Majumdar, a former President of the Tripura unit of NSUI, had joined the Trinamool last year along with several other Congress leaders.



The ruling BJP has strongly denied Trinamool's accusations.



BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that his party workers were in no way involved in the attack on Majumdar, who, he claimed, was assaulted due to the internal feud in Trinamool.



