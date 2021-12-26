Tripura BJP MLA who joined TMC claims he was attacked

Agartala, Dec 26 (IANS) BJP MLA Ashis Das, who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on October 31, on Sunday evening alleged that the "saffron party backed goons assaulted him" in northern Tripura while he was returning to the district headquarters after completing an organisational programme at Bagbassa.



Das after lodging a complaint at the Panisagar police station told the media that he was one of the architects to install BJP government in Tripura in 2018 and he would take all recourse against the Sunday's attack.



"BJP by attacking the Trinamool Congress would not be able to prevent the party (TMC) from coming to power in 2023 assembly polls," he said and criticised Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.



The ruling BJP is yet to take any action after Das joined the TMC more than 55 days ago. A TMC statement said that violence in Tripura continued "in BJP's Gunda Raj".



"Biplab Deb's goons brutally thrashed him (Ashish Das) near Dharmanagar. Das was enroute to Dharmanagar after attending a party programme. Biplab Deb's people held him, assaulted him and tore his clothes. This is completely unacceptable," the statement said.



Police officials were not available for official version of the incident.



--IANS

