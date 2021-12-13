Trinamool moves privilege motion against ex-CJI Gogoi in RS

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A privilege motion notice has been moved by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha members against former CJI and now upper house member Ranjan Gogoi on his recent statement in a TV show about attending proceedings.



The notice, moved by Jawahar Sircar and Mausam Noor, has not been admitted yet, sources said.



Sources say that at least 10 similar notices is likely to be moved by other members.



During the interview, the former CJI, asked about his low attendance in Parliament, had cited Covid curbs and lack of social distancing among the reasons. However, he also said: "I go to the RS when I feel like, when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip."



His statement and comparison of the upper house to perks in tribunals have angered opposition members.



Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh had reacted sharply, saying: "It is extraordinary and actually an insult to Parliament that former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says he will attend the Rajya Sabha, to which he has been nominated, when he feels like it! Parliament is not just about speaking but also listening."



Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha after retiring as the CJI.



--IANS

miz/vd