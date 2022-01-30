Trinamool leader murdered in Bengal, police arrests BJP man

Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) A 62-year-old influential Trinamool Congress leader was murdered by some unknown miscreants very close to his home in the Maniktala Bapuji Colony in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas. Police have arrested a BJP leader allegedly for his involvement in the case.



According to the police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday night when Gopal Majumdar -- the former president of Noapara town Trinamool Congress -- was returning home after purchasing some groceries from a local shop. Some miscreants caught hold of him and shot him from a close range. Police also said that the miscreants, who were approximately around four in number - to ensure his death - slit his throat with a sharp edged weapon. Majumdar was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.



A huge police force rushed to the spot and started an investigation. "The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are watching the CCTV footage to have an idea about the miscreants. The attackers came in two motorbikes and they had their faces covered, so it is difficult to identify them but we are exploring all other options to nab the criminals," a senior police officer of Barrackpore police commissionerate said.



According to party sources Majumdar was the husband of Sipra Majumdar, former councilor of ward no 3 of Noapora Municipality. He was also the president of Noapara town Trinamool Congress and was considered to be a very influential leader of North 24 Parganas district.



Sources also said Majumdar recently was engaged in a verbal spat with BJP leader Bijoy Mukhopadhyay, who had threatened to murder him. Mukhopadhyay was arrested by the police just after the incident. "The case is under investigation and we are interrogating him to find out the details," the officer said. Meanwhile, Majumdar's wife and daughter have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for justice.



The murder has opened a verbal debate between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP. "This is a handiwork of the BJP-sheltered criminals. Recently there was quarrel between a BJP leader and Majumdar and it might be because of that he has been murdered. We have asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder," the President of Trinamool Congress Barrackpore-Dum Dum organisational district Partha Bhowmik said.



"BJP has nothing to do with it. It is a result of Trinamool Congress' internal rivalry. They are now trying to manipulate the police to put the responsibility on us," BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh said.



--IANS

