Trinamool give wrong info to Supreme Court: BJP

Agartala, Nov 22 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Tripura on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of giving wrong information to the Supreme Court and creating a law and order problem in the "peaceful state".



Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and Tripura's Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that Trinamool Congress leaders while trying to deteriorate the law and order situation in Tripura also destroyed the traditional culture of both the states (Tripura and West Bengal), as well.



Chowdhury said that the TMC held several political rallies in the state but they are alleging that the party was prevented from holding the political and organisational events.



The top court, following a petition from Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha Member Sushmita Dev earlier this month, had asked the Tripura Police to ensure that none of the political parties were prevented from exercising their rights to campaign, for the Thursday's municipal elections, in a peaceful manner.



"Many of the Trinamool Congress leaders are beneficiaries of the Sarada and other chit funds and accused in the Narada case. They are coming in Tripura in bulk numbers utilising the money they had earned from the chit funds," said Bhowmik, who is also the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.



Terming the TMC's politics as stunt politics, she said that the TMC leaders while addressing the meetings in Tripura using filthy language insulted Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP leaders and people of the state.



"Lakhs of women were raped, over a hundred BJP functionaries murdered, lakhs of people forced to leave their houses due to attacks in the TMC ruled West Bengal," Bhowmik said.



The Central minister said that on October 29, she wanted to go to Malda district of West Bengal to provide various appliances to the physically challenged people, senior citizens and poor people, but the District Magistrate asked her not to go there due to political reasons.



"The Central ministers are also not allowed to visit West Bengal... what kind of democracy prevails in the TMC ruled state?" she wondered.



Bhowmik said that the Trinamool has engaged an agency to spread fake videos and photographs outside the state to create communal troubles in the state.



--IANS

