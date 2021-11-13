Trinamool appoints Mahua Moitra party's Goa in-charge

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) After an outstanding performance in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP from Kirshnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district, Mahua Moitra has been appointed as the in-charge of Goa for the elections in the state scheduled to be held next year.



"Mamata Banerjee looks forward to a brighter future for Goa, with All India Trinamool Congress paving the way with courage and wisdom. The Chairperson is pleased to appoint Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of Goa unit with immediate effect," a release from the party read.



Reacting to the development, Moitra wrote on Twitter: "Looking forward to doing my very best. Thank you for the opportunity."



The Trinamool Congress has been trying to expand its footprint in Goa and Tripura, both BJP-ruled states, ahead of the Assembly polls next year.



On October 5, the Trinamool Congress released a "chargesheet" against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's handling of the state. This "chargesheet" claimed that Goa was the eighth worst among Indian states in terms of unemployment.



Earlier on Saturday, the party nominated former Chief Minister of Goa and newly appointed national vice-president Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha. Faleiro had quit the Congress and also resigned as an MLA on September 29.



The party has named its campaign for the 2022 polls in Goa, 'Goenchi Navi Sakal' (Goa's New Dawn), and has pressed in leaders like Derek O'Brien, Babul Supriyo and Sougata Roy to strengthen the organisation.



Last month, it had welcomed tennis legend Leander Paes into the party as well.



--IANS

