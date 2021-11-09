Trinamool, AAP parties of one state, will remain so: Union Minister

Panaji, Nov 9 (IANS) Taking a dig on new aspirant Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of next year's Goa Assembly polls, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh on Tuesday said that both of them are parties of one state and will remain the same.



Speaking at the sideline of the 'National parliament conferences-- celebrating democracy by empowering youth, women and panchayats' to celebrate the 60th year of Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule, she said, "Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP are parties of one state and will remain parties of one state."



Jardosh, who is also the BJP election co-incharge for Goa, said that the BJP government and its MLAs have served the people of Goa with full dedication under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and people realised it.



"For last ten years, the BJP government has been working for the welfare of people and development of Goa. Both the Trinamool and AAP are only visible on posters and hoardings in the state. They are parties of one state and will remain parties of one state. People of Goa will reject them," she said.



She also hit out at Kejriwal for rising air and water pollution in the national capital.



"Kejriwal government failed to control air pollution. I am not in Delhi after Diwali and the way air pollution is rising, now people have to carry their air purifier with them," she said.



Referring to pictures of women offering prayers in the backdrop of toxic foam in Yamuna river on the first day of the four day of Chhath festival, the Union Minister said: "By not ensuring a clean river for devotees, Kejriwal is hurting their sentiments..."



--IANS

ssb/vd





