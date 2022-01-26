Tricolour unfurled atop 150 feet flagpole in Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of the countrys 73rd Republic Day, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps in collaboration with Punit Balan Group unfurled the Tricolour after installing a 150 feet tall flagpole at Shopian in South Kashmir.



"The event ushered in a new milestone in the history of South Kashmir with the installation of the highest flagpole in entire Jammu and Kashmir. The second highest flagpole is also located at Shopian," the Army said.



The foundation stone was laid on October 18, 2021 at the Army Goodwill School, Balapur.



During the inauguration ceremony, the Tricolour was unfurled by Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, in the presence of the students of the Army Goodwill School.



Dedicating the flagpole to the people of Shopian, Pandey congratulated the gathering on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day.



The GOC said that the national flag is the greatest symbol of national conscience, as it represents the supreme collective expression of the commitment and loyalty to one's motherland.



--IANS

zi/arm