Trials to select show jumping team for 2022 Asian Games to be held in Mumbai

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The equestrian (show jumping) trials to select the team for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games will take at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC), Mahalakshmi race course in Mumbai from December 12-16.



The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has said that riders aged 16 and above will be eligible for participation. Riders from Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai are expected to take part in the trials, which will have two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify under the following categories -- Show Jumping 1.40m over two rounds for team qualification and Show Jumping 1.50m over two rounds for individual qualification.



This is the first time the equestrian trials for the Asian Games are being organised in Mumbai in December 2021 and January 2022.



The trials will take place under the supervision of Judges Francis Henry Andre Normandin of France, Maria De Uriarte of Spain and Jody Leonce F Fourneau of Belgium.



Post the Asian Games trials, Mumbai will also host the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and Senior National Equestrian Championship (SNEC) in December and January, respectively.



The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) has hosted several tournaments, including REL qualifiers, FEI jumping world challenge and other events in 2021.



An EFI statement said that following the successful completion of the first show jumping selection trial in Bengaluru, it was delighted to bring the second selection trial to Mumbai.



"This will be an opportunity for all promising athletes and horses across the country to showcase their skills and secure a place to represent India at the 19th Asian Games. Show jumping as an individual and team sport is gaining popularity and the federation will continue to promote the sport and support athletes to compete at the highest level," said the statement.



--IANS



akm/