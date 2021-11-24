TRF top commander Mehran Yaseen among 3 terrorists killed in Srinagar (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) TRF top commander Mehran Yaseen, who was allegedly involved in killing of two teachers in Srinagar last month and several other attacks on civilians and security forces, was among three terrorists killed in an encounter at Rambagh in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.



Police said acting swiftly on its own specific input regarding movement of terrorists in Rambagh area, a Srinagar police team signalled a vehicle suspected of carrying the terrorists to stop.



"However, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the police party from inside the car while trying to flee from the spot under the cover of firing. The fire was however effectively retaliated, leading to a gunfight.



"In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists got killed and were identified as terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) Mehran Yaseen Shalla, resident of Jamalatta Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, resident of Babhar Pulwama and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Nikloora Pulwama."



Police said as per its records, the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and part of group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.



"As per police records, killed terrorist Mehran Yaseen had a long history of terror crimes and was wanted by law for his involvement in several terror crime cases including grenade attack at Barbar Shah Srinagar on June 26, 2021 in which one civilian namely Mudasir Ahmad Bhat resident of Hanjigund Beerwah got killed and three other civilians got critically injured, killing of Meeran Ali Sheikh at Bulbul Lanker Nawa Kadal on July 27, 2021, killing of PSI Arshad Ahmad at Khanyar on September 12, 2021, killing of School Principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand of Government Higher Secondary School, Khankah Noorbagh Sangam on October 7, 2021.



"Prior to joining in terror ranks, several cases regarding his involvement in stone pelting incidents are also registered against him. Moreover, the other killed terrorist Arafat Ahmad was also involved in several terror crime cases including killing of a non-local labourer at Litter area of Pulwama on October 16, 2021," police said.



Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered from their possession. Police has registered a case in this regard and investigation is in progress.



The IGP, Kashmir appreciated the role of Srinagar police in conducting the successful operation without any collateral damage.



