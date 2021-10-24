Trench dug up in Gujranwala to prevent TLP long march to Islamabad

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Pakistan government has dug up a trench on GT Road near Gujranwala in response to an announcement by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that they will set out on a long march towards Islamabad, Geo News reported.



A deep and long pit was dug with the help of cranes while the roads were also blocked in advance by placing containers.



Thus, all paths via road leading to and from Gujranwala were blocked.



Meanwhile, a procession by the banned outfit, the participants of which began marching from Lahore, have reached Sadoke, Geo News reported.



On Saturday, the government held talks with four members of the banned outfit.



At Lahore's Batti Chowk, clashes between protesters and police took place for a second day, injuring six law enforcement personnel.



Meanwhile, internet services are being restored gradually, the roads in the city are being reopened, however, Orange Line Metro Train is still closed — for four days now, the report said.



In Rawalpindi, the stretch from 6th Road to Faizabad remains blocked. Containers have been placed on Murree Road, causing difficulties for commuters.



To keep Islamabad safe from the protests, the Ministry of Interior has summoned an additional force of 30,000 police personnel from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who will be equipped with anti-riot gear, the report said.



Two policemen were killed after cars collided yesterday during the protest, a police spokesperson said.



According to the spokesperson, the policemen were injured after the cars collided near District Court in Lahore. Following the accident, they were rushed to a hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds.



--IANS

san/ksk/

