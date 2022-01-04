Training under new strength and conditioning coach has made me more agile, says goalie Aditi Chauhan

Kochi, Jan 4 (IANS) Indian women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan believes training under new strength and conditioning coach Jane Tornqvist of Sweden has helped her become a lot more agile on the pitch ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.



The 46-year-old Tornqvist was herself a defender back in her earlier days and has also played under current India head coach Thomas Dennerby at both the club and the international level. After retirement, she became a strength and conditioning coach.



"Ever since Jane has joined, it's made a huge difference. As a goalkeeper, I can see the change in my movements on the pitch. I feel stronger, my jumps are higher, and my kicks are longer. It's all about knowing which parts of your body to work on to gain the extra yard on the pitch, and she really brings in that knowledge," Chauhan was quoted as saying in an AIFF release.



"And these things really matter in tournaments where you have back-to-back matches with little time for recovery," she added.



Tornqvist, on her part, said the Indian players have started to understand the importance of strength and conditioning.



"I think the players have started to understand the importance of strength and conditioning, once they started seeing the results on the pitch. In two months, they feel the difference on the field -- they are stronger, faster, and more agile," said Tornqvist.



"The most important thing is that they have started to get to know their own bodies. Your body is a tool, and you need to take good care of it in order to perform," she added.



Indian team is currently in a preparatory camp in Kochi ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, which will be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune from January 20.



