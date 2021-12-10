Trainee Sub-Inspector commits suicide in Bihar

Patna, Dec 10 (IANS) A trainee Sub-Inspector of Bihar's Darbhanga district allegedly committed suicide on Friday, an official said.



Laxmi Kumari, residing in the police quarters, shot herself on the head using her service pistol at about 2 a.m., said the official.



She was found lying on the bed with the weapon in her right hand.



She was deployed at the Lalit Narayan Mithila University police station.



Darbhanga SP Ashok Kumar Prasad and SDPO Sadar Krishna Nandan Kumar visited the spot.



"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The victim was holding the gun in her right hand. We have taken the photographs of the incident. The FSL team also taken the samples from the spot especially from her to found gun powder," Prasad said.



"Apart from suicide, we are also investigating other angles. The actual reason of her death would be ascertained after getting the post-mortem and forensic reports," Prasad added.



Laxmi Kumari was a native of Supaul district and she was recruited in 2018.



