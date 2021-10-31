Trailer of 'San 84 Justice' sends a chill down the spine

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) One of the darkest days in the history of democratic and independent India is October 31, 1984. The assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after she weeded out the Khalistan movement led to widespread violence across the country and a Sikh genocide in the heart of Delhi.



Director Sandeep Kumar Rana's latest offering, 'San 84 Justice' presents the chilling account of the time when the national capital was rocked by reckless violence, an event that still continues to haunt modern India.



The film follows the events upto the passing of Indira Gandhi and its repercussions that left many families devastated. The unsettling trailer from the film shows the disturbing visuals as a bloodthirsty mob organised a pogrom and lusts after the blood of innocents and a family that struggles to keep itself safe from everything that is to transpire. It also portrays the civil and administrative failures by showing how police were complicit in the violence.



Written by Sandeep Kumar Rana and co-directed by Rana and Mujeeb Ul Hassan, 'San 84 Justice' has an interesting line up of actors that includes names like Manoj Bakshi, Ashish Sahdev and Jitendra Rai. The film produced under the banner of Jitesh Kumar and UFI Productions will have its special screening in Films Division Auditorium, Delhi on Monday.



