'Traffic light' shines as Scholz set to take over as German Chancellor

Germany has got a new leader after a decade and a half with SDP leader Olaf Scholz on Wednesday getting confirmed as the new Chancellor, bringing to an end to the Angela Merkel era.



Scholz, 63, who will helm the three-party "traffic light" coalition - so named due to the colours of the constituent parties - SPD (red), Free Democrats (yellow), and the Greens - received 395 votes to 303 in the Bundestag and was subsequently given a standing ovation, the BBC reported.



He was then formally appointed as the ninth Federal Chancellor by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



The elevation of Scholz, who was Vice Chancellor in the Merkel dispensation, brings curtains down on Merkel's 31-year political career.



His 16-strong cabinet is likely to include as many women as men.



