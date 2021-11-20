Tracks from Kannada movie 'Ek Love Ya' garner big numbers

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Director Prem's new Kannada love drama, 'Ek Love Ya', is creating a buzz in the industry. The film is produced by actress Rakshitha Prem and her brother Abhishek Rao is making his debut in it.



He will be known as Raana from this film onwards.



Reeshma Nanaiah and Rachita Ram are seen in prominent roles in 'Ek Love Ya', which is slated to be released on January 21, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie is directed by Prem, with music by Arjun Janya. Abhishek, incidentally, has worked as an assistant director for 'The Villain', a movie starring Shivaraj Kumar and Kichcha Sudeep.



Prem calls his film a "musical visual treat". The songs of the movie have caught on with younger audiences, especially the eminently hummable 'Yenneguu Hennigu' sung in the movie by the acclaimed Bollywood singer Kailash Kher together with Telugu folk artiste Mangli. The song has garnered three million-plus views after its release.



