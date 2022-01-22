Tovino Thomas pens letter of gratitude to those who greeted him on b'day

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas, who chose to go to a place where there was no WiFi network or phones to be able to spend some quality time with his family, has penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to all those who had wished him on his birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Thomas, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, wrote: "Last year was all heart. I count myself blessed to have had another year working with fantastic people, had releases that garnered acceptance beyond borders, and I am looking forward to another year with lots of stories to tell you and characters to gift you [with]."



The actor added: "Thank you for all the love and warmth you have been showering me with! I got to spend some quality time with my family and dearest ones, somewhere (where we were) away from the network and phones. Hence, apologies to everyone to whom I have not reverted."



Thanking each of those who had wished him, the actor promised to read all the messages.



He concluded by saying: "Thank you for having stood by me yet another year with your love and support. Cheers to another year of family, friends, cinema, travels, stories and all things beautiful in life! Love, Your Tovino."



--IANS

man/srb