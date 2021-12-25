Tovino Thomas calls 'Minnal Murali' co-star Guru Somasundaram a 'mentor'

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Tovino Thomas, whose just-released superhero film 'Minnal Murali' has been getting rave reviews, says he has not just found a friend in Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram but also a mentor as well.



Posting pictures of himself with his co-star Guru Somasundaram on social media, Tovino said, "For obvious reasons, I had to wait for so long to post these pictures. But here's to having met one of the most sweetest persons, with whom I have had endless conversations about cinema, life and what not."



"It was important to have a connection and chemistry for us to play Jaison and Shibu, and my bond with him has been one of the biggest takeaways from 'Minnal Murali'. I'm happy beyond words in having found a friend who I see in the place of a mentor and Guru as well. Guru Somasundaram Sir! Thank you for joining hands with us in making history. Cheers to many more."



Guru Somasundaram, best known for his brilliant portrayal of Mannar Mannan in the critically accalimed superhit Tamil film 'Joker' which won over 12 awards including two National Awards, plays Shibu in 'Minnal Murali'.



Directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul, 'Minnal Murali' has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Sameer Thahir.



The film, which was originally supposed to release in theatres, is streaming on Netflix.



