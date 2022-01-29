Tovino completes 10 years in film industry, pens letter of gratitude

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Tovino Thomas, who completed 10 years in the film industry, has penned an emotional letter of gratitude to all those who have been a part of his fantastic journey.



Taking to Instagram, Tovino Thomas wrote: "Ten years ago, on this exact day, I stood in front of a movie camera for the very first time. Ten years and a whole lot of movies and characters have passed.



"Today, my life has changed, cinema has changed and so many things are different but my excitement and love for cinema has only grown every single day. I am aware that there is always scope for improvement. There is always space to make it better. I also know that I am willing to put in what it takes to get better every single day.



"I am taking a moment of gratitude to thank every single person, no matter how big or small, who in some way or the other has been part of my journey. It has been one heck of a ride and I wouldn't want it any other way. I am excited for all the projects to come, all the learning that I will get to do and all the challenges I will get to take up. I can't wait to put up a post like this in another 10 years too. Thank you for all the love."



