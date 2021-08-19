Yogi offers free bus rides to women on 'Raksha Bandhan'

The free bus travel facility will be available for 24 hours, from August 21 midnight till August 22 midnight.

Lucknow: As a special gift to women in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will offer free services to women in its buses of all categories, on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The Chief Minister has also ordered intensive patrolling by the police to ensure women's safety.

The government has asked police to ensure that people adhere to the social distancing norms and strictly follow the guidelines issued in view of the Corona pandemic.

The guidelines say that no public programme should be held on Raksha Bandhan and that people should celebrate the festival in their houses.

Meanwhile, a number of women's organisations have urged the Chief Minister to allow sweet shops and rakhi vendors to remain open on Sunday, which is otherwise a weekly curfew, in view of Raksha Bandhan.

