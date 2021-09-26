Tourism Ministry will launch ‘NIDHI 2.0’ &‘India Tourism Statistics – At a Glance, 2021’

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla & Union Tourism Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy will grace the occasion

MoS for Tourism Shri Ajay Bhatt and MoS for Tourism Shri Shripad Yesso Naik will also remain present at the event

An MoU is proposed to be signed between Ministry of Tourism, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI)

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Tourism is organizing an event to celebrate “World Tourism Day 2021” on 27th September 2021 in New Delhi, which has been designated by the UNWTO as a day to focus on “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”. Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla will be chief guest of the event. Union Minister of Tourism, Culture & DoNER Shri G. Kishan Reddy, MoS for Tourism Shri Ajay Bhatt and MoS for Tourism Shri Shripad Yesso Naik will also grace the occasion. Secretary Tourism Shri Arvind Singh and other officials of the Ministry, important dignitaries from the States/ UTs, travel industry and media remain present on the occasion.

India is in unlocking phase and domestic tourism has re-started slowly and steadily. The Covid-19 pandemic has had an immense socio-economic impact worldwide and gradual increase in the domestic tourism will help for recovery and growth in many folds of the society. Tourism has the potential to contribute to inclusive growth by creating opportunities for all different groups, ethnicity, religion and across sectors such as agriculture, arts & crafts etc., services to contribute and benefit from economic growth. Celebrated every September 27 around the world, the purpose of World Tourism Day (WTD) is to foster awareness among the international community on the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

During tomorrow's event, NIDHI 2.0 (National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry) and ‘India Tourism Statistics – At a Glance, 2021’ will be launched.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between Ministry of Tourism, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI)to actively promote and support ‘sustainability initiatives’ in the tourism sector of each other .