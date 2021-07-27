Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a holistic tourism destination: Reddy

Tourism Ministry provides financial assistance to States/UTs/Central Agencies for development of tourism infrastructure and facilities in the country under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Schemes.

New Delhi (The Hawk): Promotion and development of Tourism is primarily undertaken by the State Governments/Union Territory Administrations. However, Ministry of Tourism under its schemes of Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD provides financial assistance to State Governments/UT Administrations/Central Agencies for development of tourism infrastructure and facilities in the country including Maharashtra. Submission of projects proposal by the State Governments and its sanctioning is a continuous process. The projects for development under the schemes are identified in consultation with the State Governments/UT Administrations/Central Agencies and are sanctioned subject to submission of project proposals, their adherence to relevant scheme guidelines, submission of suitable detailed project reports, availability of funds and utilization of funds released earlier.

Ministry of Tourism has provided financial assistance of Rs.19.06 crore to Maharashtra Coastal Circuit Development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit (Shiroda Beach), Sagareshwar, Tarkarli, Vijaydurg (Beach & Creek), Devgad (Fort & Beach), Mitbhav, Tondavali, Mocehmad and Nivati Fort) in 2015-16 and Rs.54.01 crore in 2018-19 for Spiritual Circuit -Development of Waki-Adasa- Dhapewada- Paradsingha - Chota Taj Bagh- Telankhandi- Girad.

Under PRASHAD Scheme of Ministry of Tourism, Rs.37.81 crore were sanctioned for development of Trimbakeshwar in 2017-18.

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India promotes India as a holistic tourism destination including Tiger Reserve, National Parks, hill stations, beaches, wildlife, heritage sites, historical places and temples.As a part of its ongoing activities, releases print, electronic, online and outdoor media campaigns in the domestic and International markets, under the Incredible India brand-line, to promote tourism products and destinations in the country. The Ministry also promotes tourism destinations and products through its websites and publicity and promotional material produced by it from time to time.

This information was given by Minister of TourismShri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.