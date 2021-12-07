International holiday travel hits air turbulence as Omicron surfaces

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The travel and tourism industry, which was eyeing a turnaround in its business fortunes after the repeated lockdowns and closure of international boundaries, is again set to be hit with the emergence of the new Omicron variant in many parts of the world.

India has already pushed back its decision to resume scheduled international commercial flights, supposed to start from December 15. Travel agents and the hotel industry see the developments as extremely worrisome.

The variant, say health experts, is more transmissible and hence the precautionary cautions among all nations. With Omicron positive cases also being reported in India, the alarm bells are already ringing.

Anil Punjabi, chairman, Travel Agents Federation of India (Tafi) says he is confused as the travel industry with so many changes in the travel advisory happening daily. “We are telling our travellers to talk to their offline agents rather than planning tours online. Since clients are top priority for us, we cannot take chances and advise them not to go to places where we are not very sure. Our approach is to wait and watch. For international holidays, we are really choosy with the countries due to the health risk factor,” said Punjabi.

The Tafi chairman says that he is constantly updating himself with WHO recommendations.

With the Christmas season round the corner, Punjabi is a worried man. He said, “If Omicron forces borders to be closed then we will take a major hit just when we were starting to look up. As it is we are in a flux. We are constantly finding out which places will remain open and which ones will close, how many days borders will be closed and what will be the new protocols. This Christmas we had a lot of plans and suddenly we hear this. We feel doomed. We are hoping that the Almighty will come to our rescue.”

He added that if people are still interested, he is sending them to one point and back, like Dubai and Maldives. “When going on vacation, senior citizens and kids too are part of a group and they are the most vulnerable. So, we do not take any chances,” he said.

After all fits and starts in the travel industry, travel agent Joydeep Mukherjee of Meghdutam Travels has been adopting a cautious approach.

“We were cautious as even if the Centre was planning to open up international travel, the visa offices in many countries had still not started. If someone travels from Kolkata to Singapore, then he has to stay there in quarantine for a week and has to pay 1400 Singapore dollars for the quarantine. The VLT (vaccinated travel lanes), provided by Singapore Airlines, also changes if the person is also travelling to Kuala Lumpur. Every day the rules are changing. None of the travellers are willing to take chances unless there is an emergency. Now Omicrion is causing all the anxiety. Even agents abroad are apprehensive,” said Mukherjee.

He added, “I do not think international travel will work out in the present circumstances. It is again in turbulence. Many countries may stop all international movement. It is a jam break now.”

Sagnik Chowdhury, DDG and regional director (east) tourism ministry, feels the industry will be hit hard again. “Everyone was quite ebullient about the scheduled commercial flights opening up. Now, it will be delayed. So again the mainstay for hotels will be domestic tourists, like we have witnessed over the last six months or so. The leisure destinations and leisure hotels are doing quite well. They are being thronged by a lot of domestic tourists.”

Chowdhury says it is important that the international tourists start coming for the hotel industry to go back to pre-pandemic levels. The effect is not very heartening, he feels.

International tourists, who usually are in India from January to March, may miss their date with India if the international borders close. Chowdhury said, “We have seen a lot of youngsters from the IT sector becoming long-stay guests at holiday destinations like Goa and in the hills. People are going for staycations in the bigger hotels, which will keep the hotels occupied during the Jan-March period,” said Chowdhury.

Though the marriage season may help generate some business for hotels but industry really needs international tourists coming in. They are our mainstay,” said Chowdhury.

The domestic tourists are providing the silver lining to the travel and tourism industry. Mukherjee says the domestic travel is booming since August. “But it is not going to offset the loss of business from international travellers. Travel agents have a lot of business in terms of international travel, real revenue generators for them,” he said.