Haryana To Develop Tourism Infrastructure At Places Related To Mahabharta In Kurukshetra

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Government is developing infrastructure to promote tourism at places related to Mahabharata under Krishna Circuit

Theme in Kurukshetra. Besides this, a Grand Statue 'Viratswaroop' of Lord Krishna of 40 feet height has been installed at Mahabharta Theme Park, Jyotisar, amounting to Rs. 1363 Lakh.

Divulging more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that under Krishna Circuit Theme, development of Braham Sarovar, Development of Jyotisar with construction work at Narkatari, Sannihit Sarovar and Development of City Infrastructure is almost complete.

He informed that during September 2016 Ministry of Tourism, Government of India had sanctioned the project of Development of Tourism Infrastructure at places related to Mahabharta in Kurukshetra, Haryana under the Krishna Circuit under Swadesh Darshan Scheme amounting to Rs. 9734.70 lakh.

He further informed that under the sub component of Development of Jyotisar the Mahabharta Theme Building of 7580 Sqm. Area, for which eighty percent construction work is completed, is the major attraction. The same is being developed by the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department.

The spokesperson informed that this Mahabharta Theme Building shall exhibit Artistic, Thematic and Multimedia narratives with the design involving conceptualization of the overall theme related to Mahabharta, Shri Bhagwad Geeta, Saraswati River and Vedic Civilization. This is being proposed in the shape of World Class Museum at Jyotisar, Haryana.—JMT.