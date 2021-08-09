50 crore vaccine doses a huge confidence booster for Tourism: Reddy

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) , Shri G Kishan Reddy has said that the Covid 19 vaccination crossing the landmark of 50 crore doses would serve as a huge confidence booster for Tourism.

“With 50 crore #COVID vaccines administered, we have proven to the world that India is emerging from the pandemic with the concerted efforts of our people, health care providers & the @narendramodi govt! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine”, the minister tweeted

The Union Minister has said that vaccination plays and important role towards the revival of tourism. “The universal vaccination programmme will not only help the tourism industry to bounce back but increase the confidence of foreign tourists and hence support domestic tourism recovery”, he added. Mr Reddy urged all the citizens and the tourism stakeholders to cooperate and come forward for vaccination so that they can be protected from the virus. However, he also stressed that we all must follow the protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health including social distancing norms, the wearing face masks and appropriate distancing.

The Union Minister also attributed the fast pace of vaccination to several proactive steps taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He added “Today, the results which we are witnessing are primarily due to the relentless efforts of our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister. We made the government work as an incubator for vaccine development and hence could vaccinate more people daily than any other country in the world”.

The Union Minister also has commended the work done by the front-line workers and other medical staff. “I would like to salute all Front-Line Health workers that include Doctors, Nurses, Municipal workers, ASHA workers, and Government Servants. They have been the ‘Suraksha Kavacchh’ against COVID-19 even before the vaccination program rolled out”, the minister added.

The Minister has said that the speed at which the vaccine drive has been rolled out since the new phase of universalization of COVID 19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021 has generated a sense of security among the people, “It took us only 20 days to administer the last 10 crore vaccines and this shows the agility with which the government is working towards universal vaccination”