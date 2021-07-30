5 offbeat post pandemic international destinations to explore

New Delhi: Following a massive dip in cases after the second wave, travellers are all set to pack their bags and get back to travel in the coming months. The travel industry has witnessed a surge in bookings and queries recently, with people keen on resuming their travel plans after being cooped up in their homes for over a year.



The rise in travel and tourism over the years has made a lot of destinations popular, however, travellers always yearn to discover new places as the thrill of exploring an unknown, undiscovered destination is unparalleled. In addition to this, consumer behavioural change is expected as travellers are likely to opt for unexplored destinations to avoid massive crowds amid the pandemic.



Check out this list of least explored places across the world:



Faroe Islands, Denmark



The Faroe Islands, located in the chilling waters of the North Atlantic Ocean sandwiched between Scotland and Iceland is an unexplored paradise. The untouched archipelago along with the striking views of mountains stretching in every direction brings the wilder side of the Danish kingdom to the fore. With its rugged coastlines and pristine waterfalls, Faroe Islands is also home to natural wonders that could truly be explored on an old fishing boat. The capital city of Tershavn is picturesque with eighteenth-century churches, museums, and rows of brightly painted houses. The Island also houses some good spots from where travellers can view the Northern Lights in all their glory.



Dominica Island



A hidden island country in the Caribbean, the Commonwealth of Dominica is adorned by lush greenery and scenic beauty. The topside landscape is perfectly complemented by the beautiful oceans and striking reef formations, which makes it an exciting diving spot. Nicknamed as 'Nature Island of the Caribbean', Dominica is home to the second-largest hot spring in the world, the Boiling Lake. The Morne Trois Piton National Park and Emerald Pool Waterfall are some of the other key spots where people can indulge in adventure activities such as trekking and rappelling. The island is also rich in marine diversity with several species of Cetaceans, making the island an ideal destination for whale-watching.



Madagascar



Madagascar is truly one of the most unique islands and is considered to be the most bio-diverse place on earth. Floating off the coast of Mozambique, this one of its kind islands is renowned for its vibrant wildlife, lush forests and vibrant coral reefs. An estimated 80-90 percent of Madagascar's wildlife and fauna is so unique that it cannot be found anywhere else in the world. From lemurs and rare bird species to colourful chameleons and humpback whales, the country is a wildlife paradise like no other. While it is rich in wildlife, Madagascar's layers of history and a blend of cultures as well as its beautiful beaches are surprisingly diverse. The island's unique landscape enables travellers to indulge in adventure activities such as diving, surfing and rock climbing. Since the past few years, there has been a growth in airline routes to the region resulting in swifter travelling options. So, make sure that you figure out your travel options from EaseMyTrip.com before you decide your itinerary in this serene island.



Matera, Italy



Renowned for its ancient cave dwellings inhabited since the Paleolithic period, Sassi di Matera is fascinating as its history dates back more than 30,000 years. The "Sassi" is considered as one of the most unique landscapes in Europe and was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Referred to as the second Bethlehem, the charming city was the setting for Mel Gibson's movie The Passion of the Christ. The stunning churches of Matera, which dates back to the Middle Ages, are carved out from calcarenite rock and filled with vibrant and delicate murals. Most of the hotels and restaurants in the city are made from refurbished caves, and the city also provides travellers with a unique experience of staying in a cave hotel.



Boa Vista, Cape Verde



Although a majority of Africa is covered with the Sahara desert, the continent has some hidden gems in the form of a small archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. One such island country is Cape Verde, a group of ten islands. One of the islands here, Boa Vista, is an untouched gem with its pristine landscape, dreamy beaches, sea turtles, and villages surrounded by the magnificent Atlantic waters. The Parque Nacional do Monte Roraima is a national park in the city that has unique monuments and sights, in addition to hiking trails. The region is also known for its sand dunes and moon-like landscapes in the Viana desert. The city is diverse as it has a few low mountain ranges as well, however, the city is primarily for travellers who wish to take a break from their busy lives and enjoy the sun, sea and serenity.



Magnificent architecture, scintillating beaches, lush green forests the world hasn't fallen short of destinations that remain to be explored. Curiosity is the only thing that will drive you away from the hustle of the cities to broaden the horizon of inquisitiveness. More importantly, as we look to recoup from the second wave of the deadly pandemic, it is imperative to prioritize one's health.

—IANS