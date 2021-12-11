Tottenham's Europa Conference League match against Rennes will not be rescheduled: UEFA

London, Dec 11 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur's postponed Europa Conference League match with Rennes will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel, UEFA confirmed on Saturday. Spurs' group match against Rennes didn't take place on Thursday following 13 coronavirus cases at the club.



European football's governing body said it had tried to find a viable solution to reschedule Thursday's match and ensure the group stage could be completed.



"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found," the UEFA said in a statement.



"As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the...competition regulations," it added.



The fixture was Spurs and Rennes' final game in Group G, which must be completed by 31 December.



Rennes were not happy with the postponement and they criticised that decision, saying it was taken unilaterally by Tottenham and that they reserved the right to appeal to UEFA.



Rennes have already reached the last 16 as group winners, while Tottenham are third -- three points behind Vitesse, who beat NS Mura on Thursday. The group runners-up will secure a spot in a play-off for the last 16.



