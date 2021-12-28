Torrent Pharma to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Molnutor in India

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Torrent Pharma Tuesday announced that it is introducing MSD (a trade name of Merck and Ridgeback's Molnupiravir under the brand name Molnutor in India.



Earlier this year, Torrent Pharma inked a non-exclusive voluntary licensing pact with MSD, granting rights to Torrent Pharma for manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Molnupiravir in more than 100 low-and middle-income markets including India for treatment of Covid-19.



The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), based on the review of clinical data of Molnupiravir has approved the drug for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults for restricted emergency use in India.



Molnupiravir is the oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA)) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults.



Commenting on the launch, Aman Mehta (Executive Director - India) said: "We are pleased to partner with MSD to bring Molnupiravir to patients across India. Molnupiravir will be an important addition to our healthcare system's ammunition in the fight against Covid-19."



Torrent Pharma, with annual revenues of more than Rs 8,000 crore, is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group, with group revenues of more than Rs 20,000 crore.



