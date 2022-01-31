Top tech marvels to watch for in 2022

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Gene-editing, artificial organs, Metaverses, and spaceships are some of the technologies to watch for in 2022, the Medium reported.



Here's the list of tech marvels to expect in the near future.



1. CRISPRA



Scientists are likely to use CRISPR tech to edit DNA and help reverse genetic diseases.



In September 2021, two separate CRISPR experiments managed to reverse blindness using injections for the first time.



WithA the technology it is also possible to edit embryos to give them beautiful faces, perfect bodies, longer lifespans, and brilliant brains, the report said.



2. Elon Musk's Neuralink may help turn telepathy into a reality.



Neuralink works to record and decode electrical signals from the brain, which may help treat neurological disorders.



The company targets to enable paralysed people to use computers and phones through their brain activities alone.



Further, Neuralink also intends to allow humans to interface with Artificial Intelligence and even upload their brains into a computer.



3. Injectable chips



In May 2021, researchers at Columbia Engineering developed the smallest chip ever.



The device collects biological information from the body part where it's implanted. Ultrasound is used to power and communicate with the device.



The team aims to develop wireless, miniaturised implantable medical devices that can sense different things, be used in clinical applications, and eventually approved for human use.



4. Starship flies into orbit



Musk's space venture SpaceX developed Starship, which in May 2021 reached a six-mile altitude.



According to Musk, the fully reusable rockets can carry up to 100 metric tonnes per flight. He intends to begin orbital flights as soon as early 2022.



The company aims to manufacture Starship to power a future where humanity will establish Moon bases and build colonies on Mars.A



5. Smart clothes



MIT researchers have weaved conductive yarn to make wearable textiles that can sense pressure.



An algorithm then collects and analyses the data transforming it into potential applications.



The smart clothes will also help robots to analyse their environment better and self-correct when moving around.



6. DeepMind



Google's DeepMind may help scientists to browse over 350,000 protein structures to develop better drugs, accelerate experiments, and even help deal with pandemics.



7. A high-tech artificial heart



BiVACOR TAH is designed aceto be a long-term device that can replace the total function of the patient's native heart."



It lasts 10 years before replacement, and works 10 hours per charge.



Future designs aim to be less intrusive and use wireless tech instead of the current portable kits.



8. The race to Metaverse



The Metaverse is a world built out of software. It's a lot like an online role-playing video game. Whether the Metaverse will be a parallel reality or an additional layer to the existing one is still debatable.



In other words, it might rely on Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality. The first Metaverse applications by Epic would be games, but later versions may include other areas like work and tourism, the report said.



