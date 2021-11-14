Top 10 Winter Skincare Swaps

By Karan Bhaskar

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANSlife) Winter skincare and summer skincare regimens are poles apart. The products that work for summer certainly don't do the trick in winter, and how you use your products too is very different.





Here are the top swaps you need to introduce in your beauty regimen for the cold season:



Utilize Lukewarm Water



When the temperature drops, it's very tempting to take a hot shower. However, if you care about your skin, you should avoid them. Instead, shower and wash your face with lukewarm water. Hot showers quickly dry your skin, and if you don't moisturise it right away, your skin can develop cracks and winter eczema.



Keep Hydrated



In the winter, whether inside or outside, the air is drier. As a result, water evaporates quickly from your body. So, you must keep your skin hydrated. You can also control the humidity in your home by installing a humidifier. This will undoubtedly keep your skin happy.



Choose Skin Care Products carefully



What makes your skin happy in the summer can make it sad in the winter. As a result, you should adjust your skin care products accordingly. Using gentle skin care products is the key to healthy, glowing winter skin. To avoid stripping your skin's natural moisture barrier, use cleansers that contain moisturisers. If you have acne or breakouts, use ceramides, hyaluronic acid, hydration serums, and glycerin-containing products to help repair your skin's moisture barrier.



Avoid exfoliating very regularly



Exfoliating the skin aids in the removal of dead cells. You must exercise caution during the winter months because your skin's barrier is already compromised due to the dry and cold weather. Exfoliating your skin once a week is sufficient; this aids in skin regeneration and product absorption. You should also exfoliate depending on your skin type. Exfoliate your skin lightly if you have very dry skin. Once a week is sufficient if you have a combination or oily skin.



Moisturize often, specially Your hands



The pores and skin in your palms have fewer oil glands compared to the pores and skin on every other body component. That's why moisture escapes from your hands speedy, making them prone to cracks and itchiness. Follow a moisturizer before you leave home.



Take care of your feet



Pick out glycerin-primarily based creams and petroleum jelly to moisturize your feet. Additionally, make sure you exfoliate the pores and skin for your feet every so often in order that it could soak up the moisturizer without problems.



Maintain A Daily Skin Care Routine



It doesn't have to be fancy. Right here's a very simple and easy skin care recurring that all of us can comply with to preserve their skin happy all through the winter. Cleanse your skin once or twice a day, ideally within the morning and earlier than going to bed. After washing your face in the morning, follow a light day by day moisturizer to lock the moisture in. Use a heavy moisturiser or overnight cream at night. This should be executed on damp pores and skin due to the fact simply-washed pores and skin absorbs moisture better.



Wear sunscreen even on cloudy winter days.



Applying sunscreen in the harsh winter weather is just as important as it is in the summer. Don't be fooled by darker, dreary winter days, either. UV rays from the sun can penetrate clouds and cause damage. Apply a moisturising, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher to all exposed areas of your body before going outside.



Balm for your lips



Rather than using lip colours that take away your lips' natural beauty, keep your pout pretty with moisturising lip balms that come in colour.



The presence of serum versus the absence of serum



Serums are thinner in consistency and contain hyaluronic acid, making them one of the best winter skincare products. It does not give up easily and adheres to the surface of your skin to provide deep and long-lasting hydration. It is also anti-aging and should be applied before moisturiser.



(Karan Bhaskar Skincare & Makeup Expert, Clinique India)



