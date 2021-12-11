Top 10 toys for Christmas 2021

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) Imaginative role-play toys top the charts, allowing kids to #believeinmagic again this Christmas. Hamleys, India's leading toy retailer for children, announced the top 10 toys for Christmas 2021, unveiling this collection for the first time.





With kids having spent the majority of the past 2 years indoors, and engaging with virtual platforms and screens, this Christmas collection prioritises in-person role play and creativity, allowing kids to create imaginary worlds and bring back the magic of believing in Christmas. Top trends for this season include AI enabled learning gadgets, dollhouses for immersive play, and reversible plush toys, among other products. The super learning robo MIKO, the Pioneer Drone, the hi-life playful furnished dollhouse and Infiniti hoverboard are also the key highlights of this festive season's must-haves, and combine clever edu-tech and fantasy to build, role-play and create.



The coveted list of the season's most exciting toys was unveiled by actor and mom Neha Dhupia at the world's first Hamleys Play Store at Jio World Drive BKC on 9th, amid a magical, festive party for leading mommy influencers and their children.



Surrounded by Santa and his elves, Neha and popular mommy influencer Simone Khambatta unveiled the toys that are sure to stimulate children's imaginations and make playtime a more exciting experience. Neha had great fun tearing open the top 10 Christmas toys one by one, and expressed childlike glee at discovering each one of these unique gifts. She also hung out with the kids invited to the event in the Hamleys Play Area, and chattered and goofed around with Santa and the elves.



RJ & TV personality Teejay Sidhu was also present at the event, apart from popular mom influencers like Shradha Virani (The Diaper Drama), Yuvika Abrol, and others.



"Being a mom of two, juggling work, family, and everything else leaves me with little time for festive shopping! This Christmas is even more special for us with two little angels making our celebration even more special. Hamleys India launching their Christmas top 10 toys couldn't have come at a better time! Hamleys has always been my go-to destination to pick up super cute stuff and this time around I can't wait to shop for some fun and imaginative toys for our kids," said Neha Dhupia.



Shah, Group Vice-President at Hamleys India, said, 'Hamleys -- The finest toy shop in the world, in India, has grown to be recognised as a trendsetter for all new experiences to look out for children. The brand sees high potential in the diverse India market and plans to launch 100+ stores in the coming year expanding the reach to 250+ stores in India by March 2023. This has been a special year for us, our brand new concept store Hamleys Play -- which focuses on the fun and play concept opened its first store in the world at Jio World Drive, Mumbai. Going by the response to the new concept, we are set to expand this concept to all major cities in the India in the coming year.



The Christmas top 10 toys collection are available at Hamleys toy stores across the country, as well as on their website www.hamleys.in starting December 2021.



