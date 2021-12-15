Tom Sizemore joins the cast of 'The Legend of Jack and Diane'

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Tom Sizemore is all set to star in the female revenge thriller 'The Legend of Jack and Diane' alongside Robert LaSardo, Alvaro Orlando, Lydia Zelmac and David Tomilson.



The film will be directed by Bruce Bellocchi, who wrote the screenplay with Rick Geller and Zelmac.



The film, which was originally supposed to be an HBO series but got reworked by Bellocchi and Geller following the pandemic, will go on floors in Los Angeles next month, reports Deadline.



Talking about coming on - board for the film, Tom said, "I found Bruce's script an intense, gripping page-turner and I'm looking forward to working with him to bring this brazen, bold character - Detective Parker."



Commenting on Sizemore joining the cast, Bellocchi said, "Tom Sizemore is a phenomenal actor and we feel blessed to have him join our cast as this brooding bad guy cop who you can't keep your eyes off of. This project is about redemption - story-wise on-screen and in many ways, for several of us, behind the scenes."



Talking about the inspiration for the movie, the director said, "I've long been inspired by great revenge thrillers, and in particular, those that feature iconic badass female characters from 'Natural Born Killers'' Mallory Knox to 'Kill Bill's' Beatrix Kiddo to the Riley North character in 'Peppermint'".



