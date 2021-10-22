Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg bring adventure video game to big screen with 'Uncharted'

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) The first trailer for 'Uncharted', an adaptation of the hit Playstation video game franchise, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, has been unveiled, with the duo globetrotting and searching for treasure.



'Uncharted' is directed by Ruben Fleischer, with a script penned by 'Iron Man' duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins, based off of a screen story by Judkins.



Holland plays Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who is accompanied by Wahlberg's Sully and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, who may have a spark with Drake.



Holland recently spoke with British GQ about the challenges of playing the iconic video game protagonist.



"As soon as you start worrying about aDo I look good in this shot?a¿ acting becomes something other than playing a character," he said.



"I think there are elements of my performance in 'Uncharted' where I kind of fell under that spell of being aI want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment'. I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy, basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment. Look, I haven't seen it, so I don't know if I succeeded in that.



"But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps. a It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again," Holland added.



--IANS

