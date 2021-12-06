Togadia demands Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray, Singhal

Nagpur, Dec 6 (IANS) Firebrand leader Dr Pravin Togadia on Monday demanded Bharat Ratna to late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, then VHP international president Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath and Ramnath Paramhans for their contribution to the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.



Terming December 6 as historic day, he said, three decades ago, the Babri mosque was demolished by Hindus and thus the dreams of crores of faithfuls were realised.



He said, the Ram temple is being built but Ram Rajya can only be achieved when one crore displaced Hindus return to their homes.



Recalling the contribution of several top leaders in the movement along with him, Togadia said he feels proud to have given up his surgery skills and medical practice as an Oncologist which could have fetched him crores of rupees, but chose to plunge into the movement.



--IANS

joseph/skp/