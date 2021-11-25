TN youth held for sexual assault

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) A 28-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in a moving car here, police said on Thursday.



A search is on for two of his colleagues who had also committed the crime.



The incident took place on early Wednesday morning. A police patrol team found a woman screaming for help from a car passing by following which it chased and intercepted the moving vehicle.



A young woman, who identified herself as an entrepreneur, told the police that the three men were known to her and they all were returning to drop her at her residence at Arumbakkam after attending a party at a five-star hotel at Nungambakkam.



The woman told the police that the three sexually assaulted her in the car. One of the accused Gautham (28) was taken into custody and handed over to the Nungambakkam women police team who arrested him.



The other two accused, however, fled the spot and a search is on to nab them, police added.



