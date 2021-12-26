TN woman, lover arrested for murdering husband

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) A woman in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, and her lover, were arrested for murdering her abusive husband, trying to pass off the death as "alcohol-related", police said on Sunday.



The arrested were identified as Reena, 36, and Satheesh, 39, of Ambedkar Nagar in Kavundampalayam.



Reena was married to A. Raja, 37, an electrician who was an alcoholic and regularly used to physically assault her. On December 22 the two entered into a fight and Reena informed her relatives that Raja died of over-drinking.



However, Thodiyur police found that the body bore bruise marks on his neck, and a post-mortem was conducted. The report revealed that Raja was strangled to death.



On further interrogation, Reena confessed to the police that she, along with her lover, Satheesh had done away with Raja unable to bear his torture.



Satheesh was related to Reena and the duo was in a relationship that was objected to by Raja. The duo murdered Raja and tried to project it as a death due to excessive consumption of alcohol.



--IANS

